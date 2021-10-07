It is an honor to write in support of Chris Runion as he seeks reelection as our representative for the 25th District in the House of Delegates. Chris is an experienced and successful businessman and a strong and effective community leader, having served our local community in a variety of leadership roles for a number of years. He is an excellent listener and respectful of the views of others but does not hesitate to challenge opposing views and stand up for his values.
Chris worked faithfully during his first term in the House of Delegates representing the 25th District, and I am confident that, if reelected, he will continue to serve with the same dedication, providing conservative and values-driven leadership. We need strong, dedicated leaders like Chris working for us in Richmond, and I encourage our citizens who share his values and position to join me in voting for Chris Runion on Nov. 2.
Janice Moyers
Mount Crawford
