A vote for Chris Runion is a vote for posterity.
With just days away from the election, it is imperative that we seal our vote for Chris Runion for his reelection to the 25th District House of Delegates. Chris is on the ground and working for us. I can vouch for his impactful presence here in the town of Grottoes. He makes himself available and visible. He is a driven community leader who listens and acts on legislation that protects our rights as citizens. He promotes services that have a positive footprint within our communities and our children’s future. He is an advocate for voter legitimacy and accountability, and battles for that security.
Chris Runion is the strong, dedicated leader we need working for us in Richmond. Please join me in voting for our 25th District delegate on Nov. 2. Chris Runion truly is for the people and he has my vote.
Jo Plaster
Grottoes mayor
