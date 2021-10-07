Reasonable, effective leader (in the community, her church and as an educator), trustworthy, informed, transparent, confident, understanding, competent, acts with integrity.
These are qualities that our friend and former teaching colleague, Hilary Irons, demonstrates. She is the most qualified candidate to fill the District 3 School Board seat. Vote for Hilary Irons.
Bob and Linda Failes
Rockingham
