I usually am not a person who supports a candidate or even a political party in the media, but as our elections are drawing near, I felt compelled to share my thoughts. Unfortunately, many people vote straight party ticket or vote and do no research the candidate. This only leads to indifference and ignorance of current issues. To navigate through all the scenarios of today, one must listen to all sides of the conversation before putting forth an opinion.
This is why I am voting for Hilary Irons in the Rockingham County Public Schools School Board in District 3 election. Hilary listens to people and listens to both sides before she even thinks about a solution. I have known Hilary for years and her character, integrity, honesty, moral values and ability to hear other points of view are her strengths.
She has been a teacher in RCPS, is a mother of three and a devoted wife. Her beliefs side with the students of our county and who better to represent the kids than someone who has their best interests at heart? Her campaign slogan is “Sharper With Irons” and what perfect visual connotation.
Kent and I raised four children who all attended Rockingham County Public Schools and know the value of the education in Rockingham. I strongly encourage all who can vote in the District 3 election to vote for Hilary Irons.
Kent & Karen Folsom
Rockingham
