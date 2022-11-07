Jennifer Lewis cares about people. She will work to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and to lower the price of prescription drugs. She believes everyone has the right to quality affordable health care, including reproductive health care. Jennifer is a mental health worker and will expand and improve mental health and addiction services.
Jennifer grew up on a farm and knows the challenges of preserving family farms. She supports a living wage and workers' rights. She will strive to increase funding for teachers' salaries, public education and veterans' services. She supports firearms safety measures: expanding background checks and closing gun show loopholes.
Environmental protection and climate change issues are important to Jennifer. For years she fought against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and for the protection of personal property rights and served on water quality boards. She supports transitioning to 100% clean and renewable energy.
Jennifer does not accept donations from Dominion Energy, the NRA, or other corporations/lobby groups. She will be responsible to us, not corporate interests.
Jennifer will advocate to protect the rights of women, families, workers, students, seniors, veterans and voters. She will work for us and our democracy.
Please vote for Jennifer Lewis for Congress.
Louise Ward
McGaheysville
