Recent publications have confirmed that Donald Trump is both in character and performance the worst president ever. I now learn he is the only president entering the Oval Office with zero previous public service, civilian or military.
This reveals why he has been such a grievous failure. Instead of the wider community, he has simply served his ego and his business profiteering. His presidency has been a study in vanity and greed.
Trump has no qualms about his priorities. In a 2016 campaign interview, requested to state whether he had asked God for forgiveness, Trump replied that he had not done anything for which he would need to ask forgiveness from the Almighty. (Translation: “I, Donald Trump, stand above God.” Corollary: “I stand above the Constitution.”)
Please, on or before Nov. 3, vote for the authentic public servant: Joe Biden.
Robin McNallie
Harrisonburg
