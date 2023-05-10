After attending the recent Massanutten Patriots Townhall meeting, it's clear to me that Leila Longcor is the very best choice for District 4 Supervisor for Rockingham County. Her experience in Real Estate has given her a unique understanding on how zoning and rezoning affect our community; infrastructure, first responders, schools and cost of real estate are all affected by decisions made by our board of supervisors. Leila has a vision to grow our community but not at the expense of our moral foundation! Have you ever wondered why builders build only in one direction-southward and not eastward towards Elkton? Ask Leila!! Our supervisors direct these efforts! She is passionate about the importance of the job and will take it seriously!
Vote May 13 in the Republican Firehouse Primary at the Doug Will Tennis Center Harrisonburg Park, Bridgewater for Leila Longcor!
Jocelyn White
Rockingham County
