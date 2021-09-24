Matt Cross is the only seriously qualified candidate for the Rockingham County Public Schools District 3 School Board seat. Why? Because he's been a resource officer for almost 10 years in the RCPS, working with children across all demographics, and he knows their needs!
He's also a dedicated Christian, working at the Potter's House Worship Center for over 20 years. As a church leader, he is experienced in identifying both the physical and the mental health challenges our children face in our current crazy cultural climate.
He recognizes that critical race theory is a race-baiting ideology that promotes color over character and he will not support it. Like Jesus Christ who offers salvation to all people regardless of skin color, Matt will care for all students and will not let them become political pawns of Richmond.
Indeed, Matt has the common sense and backbone to push back on politically divisive policies coming out of the Virginia Department of Education that have absolutely nothing to do with improving the academic abilities of our children.
Matt is a humble, hard-working man with Christ-like character who seeks to develop every child's full potential. As both a church leader and as a resource officer with 10 years of experience in the Rockingham public school system — working with all ages, all grade levels, and all demographics, Matt is highly qualified to serve on the RCPS School Board.
Vote Matt Cross for District 3 School Board!
Jocelyn White
Rockingham County
