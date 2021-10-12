Over 30 years of public service I have worked with many candidates and elected officials. I have been extremely pleased with our Republican Del. Chris Runion. Chris had my wholehearted support and endorsement in 2019 and will for reelection again this year.
It has been my honor to work with Chris over the past two years, and I am proud to call him my delegate. Chris Runion has the experience we need in Richmond. He listens to his constituents and works hard on their behalf every day, and actively supports the Shenandoah Valley’s conservative family values. He has demonstrated this time and again in his work in the district and Richmond.
Our Clerk of Court Office was faced with a challenge for those applying for concealed handgun permits and who had taken online training, but because of the pandemic could not get their applications processed before Dec. 31, when the law changed allowing only in-person training. Chris worked to solve that problem for his constituents, and introduced House Bill 2310, which was signed into law, and took effect to grandfather those caught by the pandemic. In Augusta County we had 115 individuals who directly benefited from Del. Runion’s hard work.
With early voting already underway, and Election Day fast approaching on Nov. 2, I ask you to join me in voting for Chris Runion to represent the 25th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. He has worked hard, represented our shared values, and deserves our support.
R. Steven Landes
Weyers Cave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.