Each election is very important, and everyone who puts their good name and reputation on the ballot to be a public elected servant is to be applauded and respected, for the task of governing as the “people’s servant” is an important and difficult job. It’s a job that requires excellent listening skills, a strong commitment to seek out the necessary data and facts to resolve the complicated needs of delivering government services by carefully evaluating what is necessary and adequate to sustain the high quality of life we have come to expect and demand.
The job of governance requires elected public servants that make themselves accessible to all they serve and to listen with an open mind before making the often very difficult decisions that are before them. I am again proud to use my voice, offer my support, and lend my vote to my friend and current delegate of Virginia’s 25th House of Delegates District to Chris Runion. Chris has proven many times over his commitment to his family, friends, neighbors and constituents, in the responsible, balanced and objective manner in which he serves them all in the many hats he wears, and continues to wear as a public servant, civic leader, businessman, family man and friend.
I ask that you consider lending your support to my trusted and valued friend, Chris Runion, in this year's election for Virginia’s 25th House of Delegates race.
Bill Kyger
Bridgewater
