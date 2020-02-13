I hope that Democratic primary voters who want to defeat Trump in Virginia will select Bernie Sanders. Sanders consistently polls best with Independents, outperforming Joe Biden by an average of 6.4 percent in the last five primary polls, and securing more than double the Independent support of any other candidate. Sanders also polls the strongest with youth by a huge margin and with Latinos, two constituencies that largely sat out 2016. He is better liked than any other candidate among likely Democratic voters, and has consistently polled well in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
Bernie has many detractors in the Democratic party and media. One wishes supposed experts would consider their record, having nominated the second-least popular candidate in our time. Bernie Sanders will mobilize millions of youth and disillusioned independents, and we cannot win without them. Americans are ready for a radical movement to rebuild our politics, and we need one.
David Jost
Harrisonburg
