If you love democracy and hope our country can keep it, please pay attention to elections and vote each year!
We need leaders, from the local to national level, who personify courage, honesty, compassion, support for personal liberties and efforts against climate change. Locally, such candidates on the ballot are:
--For Virginia’s 6th District representative to the U.S. House of Representatives, Jennifer Lynn Lewis.
--For the Harrisonburg City Council, terms for Dany R. Fleming and Monica L. Robinson, and an unexpired term for Christopher B. Jones.
--For the Harrisonburg School Board, Emma Phillips, Andrew I. “Andy” Kohen and Kristen C. Loflin.
In a time when mudslinging, bigotry and incompetence threaten to smother American politics, all the above candidates (incumbents and new) exemplify civility, competence and a passion to treat all constituents justly. Vote either in person at Harrisonburg City Hall (details, 540-432-7707), or Rockingham County office building (540-564-3055), between now and Nov. 6, or by mail (contact your registrar for a ballot), or at your polling site on Election Day, Nov. 8. Future generations will benefit.
Christine Edwards
Harrisonburg
