Bill Helsley’s new ad that says Richmond is failing Virginians is a bit disingenuous. His ad implies he is going to fix it. But if Richmond is failing us, it’s because his Democratic Party has failed us. Democrats control the governor’s mansion and both chambers of the legislature. While his party has been in charge, they have made it easier on criminals and harder on law enforcement; raised taxes, energy and transportation costs — with more on the way; and passed policies forcing their beliefs on students and teachers. One more Democrat voting with the rest of his party is not going to lead to better government.
Tony Wilt has a solid record of listening to Valley residents, getting results, and standing up against the disastrous Democrat policies in Richmond. We need to keep Tony Wilt in Richmond. He works hard for you and deserves your vote.
Daryl Borgquist
McGaheysville
