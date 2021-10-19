Democrat Bill Helsley says he's "tired of seeing pickle jars" and that "Richmond has failed us." He's right, however, he seems to have forgotten that the Democrats control Richmond and yes, they have failed us.
This is why we need strong, level-headed leadership in Richmond. People like Tony Wilt who has a proven record in supporting the values of the Shenandoah Valley.
Join me in voting for Tony Wilt for delegate.
Donna Moser
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.