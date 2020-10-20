Recently all five Harrisonburg City Council candidates joined JMU’s Madison Center for Civic Engagement for a candidates forum. I am a sophomore at JMU, and I feel that some of the biggest issues facing Harrisonburg are the lack of affordable housing, public education and fiscal responsibility in city spending.
On each one of these issues, Councilman Hirschmann presented a positive and coherent vision for a better Harrisonburg. As Councilman Hirschmann said in his closing statement, local politics should be independent and non-partisan. This is something that I cannot agree more with, and I am proud to support George Hirschmann for re-election for City Council. He cares about the well-being of our community as a whole and truly wants to make a difference.
Juliana McGrath
Harrisonburg
