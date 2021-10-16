It’s time to stop selling out our district. Nearly all of Tony Wilt’s donations have come from corporations that are destroying our local businesses, and PACs. Bill Helsley has funded his campaign with donations from real people and with his own money. We should all be thrilled that this year we have a chance to elect someone who isn’t bought by special interest groups. Bill Helsley will answer only to us, the people, and that’s why I will be voting for him.
Isaac Witmer
Rockingham
