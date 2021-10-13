Like many of you, my wife and I live in the Shenandoah Valley because of the people, the community and the quality of life it provides for our children. We are grateful to live in a place where neighbors still care about neighbors, where strangers are welcomed, and where almost everyone will lend a hand when help is needed.
As the father of three boys, my hope is that our children would be able to continue to experience the blessings of living in such a wonderful community. This is why I am voting for Hilary Irons for District 3 School Board.
Hilary is simply one of the most honest, hardworking and capable people my wife and I know. She considers everyone her friend and neighbor and treats them with honor and respect, the way she would want to be treated — the way I hope my children would be treated.
As someone who attempts (and often fails) to follow the teachings of Jesus, I have learned a great deal from Hilary and her family about how to care for others. While others talk, Hilary quietly rolls up her sleeves and does what needs to be done. And the people, children, teachers and schools of our community are blessed because of her faithful service.
The best among us are those who serve others. That is why we strongly encourage our neighbors in District 3 to vote for Hilary Irons for School Board.
Justin and Liz Corder
Rockingham
