Rockingham County School Board candidate Hilary Irons lays out a clear platform: 1) Safe schools and secure students; 2) Real-world readiness; and 3) Health and humanities. I doubt many teachers or parents disagree that these are worthy and pertinent goals for our public schools.
As a successful parent and educator in Rockingham County Public Schools, Mrs. Irons has the experience and training required to understand the prominent role of public schools in the community, the stewardship of our resources, and the ultimate goal of education as being the nurture of kind people and good citizens.
Hilary believes in our public schools. Point out a problem in the system, and she will invite a conversation. She knows finding effective solutions is a matter of how willing we are to listen to and support each other.
Mrs. Irons is not a politician — she has no intentions of using her position on the School Board as a party platform. She will listen closely to the whole community, encourage our teachers and support staff, and make sure our children have the tools they need to live a healthy and successful life.
Our children’s schools need compassionate, creative, forward-thinking leadership. During these times when there is so much disillusionment, we need leaders with the conscience, confidence and competence to be effective stewards of our educational resources. Hilary Irons is the only candidate who demonstrates these qualities. Mrs. Irons is the best choice to fill the seat in District 3.
James Sattva
McGaheysville
