As an adjoining land and homeowner, I am adamantly opposed to the proposed Endless Caverns solar farm. Imagine walking out of your home and observing 300-plus acres of solar panels, some only several hundred feet from your front door.
I ask our supervisors if they would want this in front of their home. The people living in this area are being asked to sacrifice their tranquility, scenic value and face a probable decrease in property values. In return these people will receive absolutely no benefit.
Energix is a foreign-based company with allegations of questionable business practices. The county should beware of doing any business with them. Energix has had months to plan their strategy. Let's hope the supervisors look past their promises and dollar signs and vote in favor of the people they represent in Rockingham County.
Tommie Martz
New Market
