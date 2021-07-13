Shenandoah Valley Electric Co-op members have a chance to elect a fresh thinking individual into its Board of Directors. Please vote for Shaun Mooney, who is a teacher, a farmer, father, and husband. He is an advocate for SVEC to expand broadband to members who want it. He will work for stable electric rates, economic progress, and board transparency.
You have until Aug. 9 to vote. Please check your mail for ballots and if you did not receive them call SVEC and request them.
Sally Newkirk
Mount Crawford
