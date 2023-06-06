As a current State Senator and having previously served as the Chair of the West Virginia Senate Education Committee I know that James Bergida is committed to school choice — giving parents options with regard to education. He believes, as I do, that parents know what is best for their children. Now is the time for voters to step up and choose the candidate that will work to empower parents. I endorse James Bergida because he truly does put kids first. I urge parents and all concerned citizens that care about our kids to vote for James Bergida.
Patricia Rucker is a Republican member of the West Virginia State Senate, representing the 16th district since January 11, 2017. Rucker served as the chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee from 2019 to 2022. She also taught social studies in the Montgomery County Public School System before starting a family.
State Senator Patricia Rucker
Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
