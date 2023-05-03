I encourage you to support Leila Longcor for the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in the May 13 election. She understands the need for infrastructure before continuing to build and build. She also values labor opportunities for our community and economic growth for our local supply distributors, as opposed to continued loss of revenues and jobs to outside developers. She supports our rural county and our neighborhoods, and she will serve to protect us.
Please make the effort to go out on May 13 and Vote Leila Longcor.
Cathy Slusher
Harrisonburg
