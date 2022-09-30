I would like to take a moment to write a letter endorsing Marshall Orenic as a candidate for Harrisonburg City Council.
I first came to know Marshall when he was the manager of Cicis, and more closely when he became the assistant manager of the Sprint store on Burgess road. It has been an absolute pleasure to get to know and work beside Marshall. He has always exhibited the virtues of honesty, patience and business acumen, traits that I believe would make him a valuable addition to the City Council. Furthermore, having a chance to converse with Marshall about not only his own family values but also the values he holds dear for the city as a whole, I am proud to give this letter of endorsement.
Nicholas Fite
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.