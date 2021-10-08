Terry McAuliffe recently made a classic “Washington gaffe” in which he mistakenly told the truth about what he believes when he said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” This statement points out the importance of electing school board members who will stand up for parental input in the education of their children. Presently, the Rockingham County School Board is skirting the issues of the far-left state mandates concerning critical race theory and transgender policies.
Residents in District 3 have an opportunity to change this on Nov. 2 by electing Matt Cross to represent them. Matt is the only candidate who has spoken clearly and directly at School Board meetings about his opposition to these mandates. He is also speaking out against schools recommending books containing sexually explicit and profane language. Matt is well-qualified, having served as a resource officer in Rockingham County Public Schools for 10 years, bringing families and school personnel together in crisis situations, as well as touching the lives of students on a daily basis.
He is endorsed by U.S. Congressman Ben Cline, Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, Del. Chris Runion and the Rockingham County Republican Committee.
If you want a voice on the board that will respect your input as a parent or teacher and serve you by taking a stand for your traditional, Judeo-Christian values, then vote Matt Cross for District 3 Rockingham County School Board!
Valeta McDonald
Rockingham County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.