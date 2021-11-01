I am a 30-year retired veteran teacher/coach from eastern Rockingham County. I taught at Montevideo Middle School and coached at Spotswood High School during my tenure. I had the opportunity to watch Matt grow and develop during his time in school and now as a lifelong public servant to this incredible eastern Rockingham community.
Matt has been a positive advocate for the Rockingham County Public Schools from District 3 and continues to do so. He served as a school resource officer for almost a decade and was instrumental in helping to create child safety practices in schools, as well as teaching students and parents about safety on the internet. He is also a local minister.
Matt has stated and will fight for the rights of parents to be involved in their child’s school experiences and content being taught. I totally disagree with the statement Terry McAuliffe of Virginia stated concerning this issue. Parent involvement in school is paramount, which includes staying active in your child’s classroom studies as well as extracurricular activities. Schools should not be run by out of touch “Richmond bureaucrats” but rather by local governments.
Matt has demonstrated that he “thoroughly studies all of the current issues” and will make decisions based on the best interests of students and parents. Matt will tell his constituents that “he works for you” and not the other way around.
I endorse Matt Cross for District 3 RCPS School Board and hope you will support him as well.
Chip Long
McGaheysville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.