I write today to urge all Virginians to Vote NO on Amendment 1. The amendment provides no protections or guarantees of participation to Virginians of color, the group that has historically been most negatively impacted by Virginia’s gerrymander. This amendment does nothing to prevent gerrymandering by either political party.
A single, politically-appointed member of the commission can reject the proposed map which then sends the map to the GOP-controlled Supreme Court of Virginia, thereby enshrining 10 more years of a GOP-gerrymander in our Commonwealth.
This amendment was a last-minute rush job that neither prevents gerrymandering nor establishes an independent commission to draw the new maps. In order to change our broken system, on Nov. 3 we must reject Amendment 1 and start over.
Matthew Wade
Harrisonburg
