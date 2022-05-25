Dear members of the Board of Supervisors,
I am writing to strongly urge you to deny the Rockingham staff-generated and Planning Commission-approved amendment (OA22-1216) to no longer require those who submitted applications before the completed 2021 solar ordinance adoption to abide by the ordinance.
OA22-1216 will negatively impact the county's ability to hold large-scale solar utility providers to the necessary standards with responsible governance. Although this will only apply to the four original applicants who submitted complete special use-permit (SUP) applications before the adoption of the Nov. 17, 2021, large-scale industrial solar ordinance, it sets an egregious precedent to how the county will respond to future uncharted advancements that carry with them little known long-term knowledge. Adoption of this amendment to the ordinance could impose additional costs in the future and among other adverse impacts, creates barriers for our county to best meet our comprehensive plan.
Furthermore, there are numerous questions that would need to be answered as it relates to the possible adoption of this amendment. Will this maintain a high level of responsibility on the applicant for decommissioning? Would this leave open the possibility of abuse by these large-scale solar industries to manipulate the verbiage from the previous ordinance? Why would the supervisors discuss at great length the need to fashion astute determinations on these first solar applicants by forming a special committee on solar? Why would the supervisors require these applicants to wait the 11 months while the committee met, the Planning Commission and staff made suggestions, public comment and public hearings were held, and then a more comprehensive ordinance adopted if then the intent was to circumvent it?
Adoption of this amendment would represent a flagrant display of inequity and inequality and I sincerely ask you to oppose it.
Joni S. Lam lives in New Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.