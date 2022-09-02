Ever since the racial realignment in the 1960s, the Republican Party has carried the banner of reactionary white Christian nationalism and its program of dominating women, minorities and out-groups. When you think about it, it was only natural that by this party would be the inheritors of Hitler’s program of political and extrajudicial terror.
We witnessed this transformation accelerate during the global war on terror of the past two decades. As this imperial war failed, the Republicans chose to start a new front against their fellow Americans at home. The new war of terror that Republicans have chosen is one against American women, transgender people, minorities, librarians, teachers and anyone or any institution that does not fit their narrow ideological frame.
In this America, anyone or any group who promotes empathy, education and tolerance can be a legitimate target for their extrajudicial violence. Their goal is to take away the rights of life, liberty and property from anyone who they disagree with. And the Supreme Court will provide no protection of these rights as it has been seized by this same lunatic fringe.
So, unfortunately, the only way for the rest of us normal people to stop this assault is to prevent the GOP from winning elections at any level. So please remember to register and vote on Nov. 8 for Democrats at all levels of government.
Matthew Wade
Harrisonburg
