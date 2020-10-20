This is the first DN-R letter to the editor I have written in the 59 years I have been a resident of Harrisonburg/Rockingham. For a time such as this, it is time to stand up and speak out.
If Trump’s personality bothers you, I encourage you to vote for the platform that most lines up with the conscience that God has given you. Since I am sure God is pro-life, vote pro-life unless you want God to allow the destruction of our nation like he did with Israel. I cannot understand how a person who calls themselves a Christian can vote for a platform that verbally supports and funds the dismemberment of our unborn American citizens. God’s patience with us is running out.
Since God is for Israel, vote for the platform that supports Israel because God blesses the nations that support.
Darrel Zook Harrisonburg
