If you want less violence and crime but want more respect, vote Republican.
If you want only biological girls competing in girls sports, vote Republican.
If you believe all lives matter, vote Republican.
If you do not agree with prolonged lockdowns for years, vote Republican.
If you are in favor of religious freedom, vote Republican.
If you respect our flag and national anthem, vote Republican.
If you do not want police defunded, vote Republican.
If you believe in freedom of speech, vote Republican.
If you support the Second Amendment, vote Republican.
If you do not want students taught to hate themselves and others through CRT, vote Republican.
If you do not want open borders, vote Republican.
If you do not want historical statues and monuments desecrated or torn down, vote Republican.
If you are fed up with law-abiding citizens who purchase legal guns from reputable gun dealers being demonized, vote Republican.
If you don't want your pre-teens exposed to explicit sexual content/gender fluidity or be subjected to transgender "entertainment" in school, vote Republican.
If you don't want your taxes to be used to pay off college students' loans while still paying off your own, vote Republican.
If you want to retire before you're 90 and still have Social Security benefits, vote Republican.
If you want lower taxes, vote Republican.
If you don't want the USA buying oil overseas, vote Republican.
If you want America to be great again, vote Republican.
Vote Republican. Our future depends on it.
Nancy Neira
Elkton
