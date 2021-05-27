Truth, love and grit: These are three key words for his campaign. The recent Washington Post endorsement of his candidacy says he “has guts.” His Marshall Plan for Moms is a central part of his platform. He has a proven record of standing up in Richmond for everyday Virginians, our environment, and our families. If nominated as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor of the commonwealth of Virginia, he would be the only statewide candidate who lives in the western half of our great state.
These are just a few of the reasons I write in support of voting for Del. Sam Rasoul in his current race to become the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s second-highest statewide office. The primary election ends on Tuesday, June 8, and early voting is open now.
My main reason to vote for Sam Rasoul is his consistent ability to navigate complex political issues without losing sight of his values. He is not reactionary or overly partisan: He studies the issues, checks his values, listens to constituents and experts, and makes tough choices based on what he believes will best serve Virginians.
Until June 8, interested and eligible Virginians may vote in the Democratic primary to choose candidates for the Nov. 2 elections. I encourage readers to learn about all the Democratic candidates and participate in the primary process. Again, early voting is open now — check with your registrar for when and how you can vote early. Or, vote for Sam Rasoul on Tuesday, June 8.
Kai Degner
Harrisonburg
