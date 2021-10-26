Until quite recently, voters could sit out an election and expect winners from either major party, whatever their differences, to lead in a way that fits a democracy. If they did not like the results, they could still sleep at night and think about the next time.
Now I, like many, fear our country losing its democracy. The former president’s insistence on his “big lie” that the fair, much-scrutinized 2020 election was stolen, followed by the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and vote-suppression legislation in many states, prompt worry for future generations of Americans.
You can make a difference. No political party is perfect, but voters may choose the one that has expanded voting rights in Virginia as well as supported public health, safety and climate change measures, education and criminal justice reform: Terry McAuliffe for governor, Mark Herring for attorney general, Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor, and Bill Helsley for 26th District delegate.
Vote early at your local registrar’s office through Oct. 30, or at your polling location Nov. 2. See https://www.elections.virginia.gov/ for details.
Chris Edwards
Harrisonburg
