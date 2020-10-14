As an older American I vote as one way to stand up for “liberty and justice for all.” Through my vote, I stand with and for those who are most vulnerable in our society.
To vote is a nonviolent way to affect our political life. To vote is a crucial way to exercise power.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
