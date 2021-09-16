This year I will be voting early in person for Tony Wilt. Voting in person early is a secure option that is essentially the same process as voting at your precinct on Election Day, with the added benefit that you can vote at your convenience with minimal waiting time.
I've talked to people that say they will wait to vote on Nov. 2, because "that's what they've always done." That's fine, as long as they actually vote on that day. But everyone gets busy and "things happen" even when we have the best of intentions. This year it is imperative that we take back the House of Delegates to push back against the radical agenda that we have experienced the past two years under one-party Democrat control. We will not do that if we lose Tony Wilt. He has done a superior job representing us in Richmond, but he is in the most competitive race in our region against his Democrat opponent and he needs our support now.
Go vote early in person. If you live in the city, vote at City Hall, 409 S. Main St., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. If you live in Rockingham County, vote at the county office building, 20 E. Gay St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. There will also be in-person voting available the two Saturdays before Election Day. Let's start putting votes in Tony's column now rather than waiting until Nov. 2!
Pat Haden
Harrisonburg
