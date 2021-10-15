Tony Wilt’s opponent wants us to think he’s a moderate or even a Republican. Make no mistake, he’s a Democrat and has long been a supporter of liberal Democrats and is gladly accepting their money and endorsements in his race.
Bill Helsley touts issues where he can play both sides and doesn’t really have to take any substantive positions. He won’t tell us where he stands on anything controversial because he knows the positions of his party don’t play well in the Valley. Where does he stand on the harmful policies of his party that tie the hands of law enforcement? Where does he stand on the bills his party passed the last two years to raise energy and transportation costs, taxes and other fees on consumers?
If you vote for Bill Helsley and he wins, it all but guarantees Democrats maintain one-party control in Richmond. If that’s the case, you can bet Mr. Helsley won’t vote like a moderate or Republican. House Democrats in Richmond always vote in lockstep together — Bill Helsley would be an obedient soldier for his party to pursue their progressive wish list, further destroying Virginia’s appeal.
While Tony is always out listening and speaking with the people in the community … Where’s Bill?
We need to keep Tony Wilt in Richmond as a check on one-party Democrat control. Tony has stood up for our law enforcement. He has stood up for the taxpayers and our small businesses.
Vote now to reelect Tony Wilt.
Jeff Roadcap
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.