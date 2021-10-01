Safety while driving on Va. 259 has been an ongoing concern for many residents in our area — there’s been far too many tragedies and close calls. I live on this road and travel on it almost daily. When I reached out to express my concerns and ask what can be done, Tony Wilt took that to heart.
He immediately went to work to organize a meeting with community members, the sheriff’s department, Virginia Department of Transportation and other relevant agencies. After the community meeting in 2020, he has continued to engage and meet with these stakeholders. Some improvements have been completed or are at least funded/in the works (e.g., more shoulder widening/rumble strips planned for the spring of 2022). He has pressed for additional improvements as well that VDOT has seriously committed to investigate further. He has gotten results, and I trust him to continue to push to make this a safer road for all of us.
Whether it’s this issue or standing up to one-party Democrat control in Richmond that is raising costs for working families and harming our schools, Tony Wilt has continued to fight for our community. That’s why I’m voting to send Tony back to Richmond!
Joyce VanOrden
Fulks Run
Good letter Joyce. Tony is a good man, and a good delegate. He will have my vote in November.
