Over the last several years, I’ve had a few issues with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles that I was unable to get resolved. Each time I reached out to Del. Tony Wilt’s office they promptly got it taken care of. I’m thankful that we have a delegate like Tony Wilt who is responsive to the citizens he represents. I know my experience is not unique; he has helped many others that have had issues with Virginia’s bureaucracy.
In instances where a satisfactory resolution cannot be reached by working within the bureaucracy, Tony has not been afraid to propose a change to the law that will fix the problem. An example of this is his recent work to help students with a brain injury. I understand he was recognized as the Brain Injury Association’s legislator of the year for that effort.
We need to vote for Tony Wilt so we can keep him in the General Assembly working hard for us!
Bill Vigar
Harrisonburg
