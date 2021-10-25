Tony Wilt comes from a background of farmers with a strong work ethic. People who value family first and foremost, only second to God, who loves and protects us. He is a Christian with morals and values that set an example on how we should live our lives. He lives with a kindness, humbleness and sincerity not seen often enough in today’s changing world. He is a family man with a wife and two children who he adores. He is an avid hunter and supporter of the Second Amendment. He is a business owner. He understands what it takes to run a successful business with many employees. He understands the importance of health insurance for people and for his employees and their families. He knows the health insurance system is broken and needs repair from firsthand experience. He was born and raised in this community and stayed in this community because he loves and cares about it. He cares about the issues facing us today and wants to be able to do his best to make our lives and community better. He will answer your telephone calls. He will listen to your issues and respond in any way he can. He is the candidate we need in Richmond. Go to the polls and vote for Tony Wilt for House of Delegates.
Danita Alt
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
