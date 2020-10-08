Both sides in the confusing debate over Issue 1 claim to oppose gerrymandering. The question is only whether or not the amendment will succeed in ending gerrymandering. I am not an expert, so to determine whether Amendment 1 deserves my vote, I am looking at who is supporting it and who is opposed.
In favor is RepresentUs, a nonpartisan group that works across the country to end political corruption. Opposed are a group of politicians who will benefit if the issue fails to pass, as they will have the power to draw up new electoral maps.
I vote Democratic and I would prefer to have Democrats in control of Virginia’s legislature for the next 10 years. But it is more important to me to have a functioning democracy that gives citizens equal representation in choosing their legislature. For that reason, I will vote yes on Issue 1.
Nate Brustein
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.