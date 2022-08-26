Growing up in the Valley, I learned the importance of working hard, studying hard, praying hard and giving back to the community. I was taught that you voted in every election because that was a hard-won right.
Sometimes, people make mistakes. They serve their time and when they’re released, they deserve a second chance. The right to vote gives everyone the power to elect someone to represent them who will pass the laws that affect them, their family and the community they live in. These laws affect who gets to vote and what housing, employment, education and health care opportunities exist.
This Saturday, come to a voting rights event at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Maybe you’re not sure why it’s important to vote or think that your vote doesn’t matter. Maybe you have questions about voting: Have my rights been restored? Am I registered to vote? Where do I vote? Drop by the Simms school and get answers and have lunch with us. It’s not necessary to register, but doing so will help us plan: bit.ly/R2VHarrisonburg. We hope to see you there.
Deb (Blosser) Wake
president, League of Women Voters of Virginia
