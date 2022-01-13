The Democrats are raising a fuss claiming voters are being disenfranchised. This concern is worth hearing out, given that in the 20th century America did see unfair suppression of African American voters through racially filtered poll taxes and other outrageous bullying, mostly at the hands of Democrats.
However, the modern claims do not appear legitimate. The Democrats want to eliminate voter ID, explaining that many people with dark skin are incompetent to provide it. But millions of voters in India, Africa and South America beg to differ, along with the many voters of color within our country.
Voter ID is a useful tool to help election integrity, and as long as it is applied equally to all, it is not discriminatory. Black people can show ID just as well as anyone else. To claim otherwise is a racial slur. Similarly, the Democrats want random people to be able to dump large piles of ballots into public collection boxes with no chain of custody or rigorous signature verification.
Once again, direct your attention to common sense laws enforced even in third world countries where they are unfortunately well acquainted with election fraud, and such ballot harvesting is rightly disallowed. Weakening our election integrity doesn't accomplish racial equality — that's ridiculous. What are the Democrats trying to pull here?
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
