Solar energy is cheaper, so customers will then choose to pay more for it? Huh? Your Monday, March 28, Page One top headline about Harrisonburg Electric Commission’s new solar program seemed like a good thing. But buried in the article are two contrasting statements that should concern us all.
The last sentence of the article points out that “Solar is becoming cheaper than the dirtier sources of energy.” But the article also notes that “those opting into the program would spend about $90 more on electricity over the course of a year.” So the city spends $550,000 to buy land for low-cost solar energy production, and those who opt in can have the opportunity to pay more for some of their electricity? I believe in solar (we have solar panels on our roof) but I don’t understand why those without a convenient roof should be expected to pay a premium price so that HEC or Dominion can increase profits.
If (as published reports claim) electricity prices will trend lower in the long run, the 25-year fixed rate would seem like a good way for customers to lock themselves into a guaranteed long-term economic loss. Ninety dollars per year for 25 years would be a $2,250 loss, not counting interest.
I hope there will be a future article explaining the economics of this plan and why HEC customers should be charged a premium price for cheaper electricity.
Robert Spiller
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.