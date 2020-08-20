In her July 30 letter to the editor, Kathleen Temple wrote “Our Congressman Ben Cline Voted Against The Great American Outdoors Act?!?” On Aug. 12, the editors, referring to the Outdoors Act wrote ...”it is a pleasure to note the occasional victory for bipartisan common sense.”

Recently, I wrote Congressman Cline and asked “Why did you vote against the Outdoors Act?” We’re all waiting for an answer.

Barbara Melby

Broadway

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.