In her July 30 letter to the editor, Kathleen Temple wrote “Our Congressman Ben Cline Voted Against The Great American Outdoors Act?!?” On Aug. 12, the editors, referring to the Outdoors Act wrote ...”it is a pleasure to note the occasional victory for bipartisan common sense.”
Recently, I wrote Congressman Cline and asked “Why did you vote against the Outdoors Act?” We’re all waiting for an answer.
Barbara Melby
Broadway
