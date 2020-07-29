All people of color and even white believe Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter. The premise of that slogan tugs at the heart of nearly all Americans. Yet, in those that have usurped that motto to destroy, loot, tear down American history those that do are not supported by the majority of “people of color.”
Sixty or so years ago we spoke of the “Silent Majority.” It still exists. Most of us are waiting for the uninformed to learn real American History and to learn that all — bar none — people we look up to, our heroes, all have feet of clay. If we are waiting for perfect people to lead us, we shall wait forever. The past is to be remembered if only so we don’t repeat it. America isn’t perfect — except for Heaven, where is?
James Kerwin
Rockingham County
