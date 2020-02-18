I know that there are many God-fearing Democrats out there who do not like to see babies murdered or want their guns taken from them. England was going to take our guns away and you see what happened with that.
Democrats like Bernie Sanders are socialists, which is another word for communist. It is time for all Americans to wake up to the goals of the Democratic Party. If private citizens become disarmed then the government can do anything they want to do to all of us. If you have guns, keep them. If you do not have guns, buy some and do not forget the ammunition.
Gregory Helmick
Bridgewater
