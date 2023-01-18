We've all heard the admonition that says if you really believe in what you are saying, you don't just "talk the talk," you should also "walk the walk." Here's a local story that shows some people really do that:
Last August a group of neighbors in Mauzy, along with other concerned area supporters, fought hard to defeat a proposed full-service truck stop at Exit 257 on I-81.
If built, the truck stop would have forever changed the character of rural Mauzy. With no public water or sewer at the site, the project would have put at risk the safety and welfare of residents by posing likely threats to their water wells and bringing increased traffic to an overburdened interchange.
It may also have led to further degradation of Smith Creek, which is already impaired.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors listened to its citizens and voted unanimously to reject the project.
On Jan. 11 at its regular monthly meeting, the board again voted unanimously to support the rural character of Mauzy.
At that meeting, Ms. Dee Dee Sellers -- who owns property adjoining I-81 -- and her husband, Tim Murray, led the fight against the truck stop. Sellers and Murray asked the board to rezone seven acres of her land presently zoned for commercial use back to agricultural use only.
In doing so, Sellers and Murray made a strong statement that principle and quality of life are far more important to them than any financial gain they might have realized from future commercial development.
Hats off to Sellers, Murray and the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors! They have shown their strong support of the County's Comprehensive Plan by "Walkin' the Walk."
Tom Melby
Mauzy
