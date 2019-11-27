Walls do seem to work up to a certain point. They are a deterrent and keep down the flow of people across borders. The criminals that President Donald Trump says he is trying to keep out find a way of getting around or through them. We just passed the 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall being torn down. People trying to survive terror and hardship and make a better life for themselves are the ones shut out. Humanity does not really care for this type of barrier as demonstrated through President Ronald Reagan’s speech: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” There are many other ways of controlling immigration than with an expensive inhumane physical wall. Those supporting President Trump on this basis should maybe rethink this terrible idea. He seems to think it gains support and makes him look strong. Walls are unfriendly and don’t really work.
Charles Strickler
Harrisonburg
"There are many other ways of controlling immigration than with an expensive inhumane physical wall." Share your ideas then. Many people are quick to criticize Trump's efforts on immigration, but offer no better solutions.
Mr. Strickler, there is a huge difference between the Berlin wall, which was designed to keep people in, and the wall that President Trump proposes(and has already started), which is designed to keep criminals out. You should be absolutely ashamed of yourself to attempt to make such a comparison.
