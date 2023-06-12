I am writing about the Rockingham County deputy killing the suspect at Walmart on Sunday, June 4, 2023. None of the information I have read indicates that any type of negotiation with the suspect was attempted. The suspect was wielding a knife and the officers were wielding guns. Even though the police report that the suspect lunged at them with the knife, when they confronted him did they even attempt to talk him into dropping the weapon? Before they entered with guns, why did they not use a bullhorn or something to talk to him and negotiate with him?
The police already knew he had a knife for his weapon, so once the store had been evacuated, could they have talked to the suspect and got him to surrender? We will never have an answer to that question because no attempt was made to do so. Do we have trained negotiators in our local police departments to handle this type of situation? This situation seems like a stand off and negotiation would have been the best option and possibly not required any shooting of anyone. Situations like this are why people who understand the concept of negotiation get upset with local police departments across our country. It is not better to try to save a life than take a life?
Mary Shipe
Broadway
