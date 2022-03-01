I read with great concern that some folks in Page County oppose the Cape solar project. After you wade through the blatant lies and misinformation that are being spread about this project, it seems to come down to basically one issue: Some people don't like the way it looks, and they have extrapolated (falsely) that therefore no one likes solar farms and they will some how negatively damage our community.
No one owns their property view. Once the county starts telling farmers and landowners they can no longer sell or develop their property because it "changes the view," they are engaging in a kind of "taking." If Page County restricts a property owner's right to sell or develop their land because it "messes up the view," that means no more new subdivisions or chicken houses, no Amazon distribution centers, no new anything ... because someone will object and claim it's incongruent with our community and disturbs their view.
We are also going against the new Virginia administration's drive to bring new industry and development to the state (per Gov. Youngkin). If we can't have solar (or anything) because some people don't like the way it looks, we are taking away the rights of all property owners and stymieing progress in our county. Solar energy generated here doesn't stay here in the same way chickens and Wrangler jeans don't stay here either.
Stop infringing on my property rights. Small family farms are hard enough to hold onto. I want my farm freedom!
Susan Corbett
Stanley
