To our U.S. Legislators: Throw out the war lobbyists!
Join me in contacting Representative Cline, as well as Sens. Warner and Kaine, asking them to repel all contact with Air Force General Michael A. Minihan, commander of the U.S. Air Mobility Command and all other war lobbyists. Capitol Hill is crawling with war lobbyists.
General Minihan's obscenities sound almost like the hilariously monstrous Dr. Strangelove from the award-winning 1963 movie!
Tell our legislators: "Throw General Minihan and his kind out of your phone, your schedule, your office, your email. It’s war lobbyists like him who can get us all killed through out of control war-ism."
By the way, the award-winning Dr. Strangelove will be screened on Thursday, Feb. 23 in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia at Horizon Gifts & Board Games at 7 p.m., sponsored by The Peace Puppets and Peace Praxis. Please invite Representative Cline, Senator Kaine, and Senator Warner to come watch the film with us — their constituents! It’s free, even the gourmet popcorn is free.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
